“Booms” being heard in region, officials plan to talk with state authorities

“There is has been increasing chatter on social media in regards to the frequent reports of explosions or booms being reported throughout our area. Many of these reports come from points in southwest/west Greene County, Bono, Jonesboro, Harrisburg, etc.,” the post noted. “The timing and consistency of the reports can most likely attribute these noises to man-made causes as opposed to natural phenomena. Earthquakes have been ruled out in every case. I understand the frustration of the public and their search for answers and therefore I plan to address this issue Monday morning on the daily JIC call with the State of Arkansas.”