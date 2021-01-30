Acadian Ambulance offers new services to relieve hospital bed capacity.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Critical medical care is more important than ever, and now there’s a new way to get help.
Two new treatment options from Acadian Ambulance offer patients a choice, and these options can help relieve some of the stress on hospitals.
Since July, Acadian Ambulance has offered two new options to those that meet the criteria, treatment at home and alternative destination transport.
“The criteria was specifically developed to be very conservative, to air on the side of safety,” Richard Belle, manager of Acadian Health said. “Once the patient is identified, it’s a candidate for the program. The paramedic initiates a Telehealth consult with a physician who goes into a face-to-face interview with the patient. And if the physician feels that it’s safe enough to treat and leave that patient at home, we go ahead and do that.”
If treatment at home isn’t an option but medical care is still needed, alternative destination transport allows stable patients to be transported to a location that may better serve their needs.
“We give the patient the option to be transported to an alternative destination such as an urgent care, that does offer the opportunity to stitch up an injury or whatever the case may be.”
Belle says it’s changing the role of a paramedic for the future.
“Traditionally, EMS is 911 activated. We get on the scene, we save the lives of the patient, and we transport all of those patients to the emergency department. So this is a change really in the culture of EMS, and it’s going to be a long term change in the culture of EMS.”
Since July, 178 patients in the Lake Area have chosen to be treated at home.
Patients still have the option to be treated in an ER, and Acadian says most insurances do cover the new services.
