REPORT: People ‘cutting in line’ for COVID-19 vaccines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Martha Whyte, the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) medical director for northwest Louisiana, says people not in the eligible tiers are attempting to get COVID-19 vaccines. Some of these people are succeeding.
Dr. Whyte says the northwest Louisiana region is not seeing the level of misuse that’s being seen in other states, but there will be consequences for clinics that do not follow the protocols set in place.
Those wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine should remain patient, and be mindful of those in the eligible tiers that they may be stepping over.
“We just need to be, to realize, there is a method behind the madness, and that we are trying to get it to everybody as soon as we can. And please be mindful of the people you are stepping over if you are trying to break in that line,” said Dr. Whyte.
