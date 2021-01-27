Nonprofit expanding services and saving lives with added stress during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - One nonprofit in Harrisburg is expanding its services to help those who have lost hope.
Members of the Restoration House say that it’s needed now more than ever. The pandemic has caused extra stress, and they say the house saved their lives.
The house is a residential and transitional Christ-centered program for women struggling with problems, habits, and conflicts.
Brooke Robertson said the house gave her hope while struggling with addiction.
“But if the program wouldn’t be open right now during the pandemic, I might have lost my life because if the doors wouldn’t have been open to take me back in, I don’t know that I could have lived another day out there, so it’s very important,” Robertson said.
Program and Co-Executive Director Rebekah Whittley said during tough
times, it’s easy to go back to bad habits.
“Even more so through the pandemic because of the depression and people just resorting back to using drugs and just getting in a state of mind of helplessness,” Whittley said. “The pandemic has really caused a lot of that in a lot of families and a lot of people.”
To give their members adequate resources, they hired a professional counselor just last week.
Leaha Davenport says she got help just in time.
“The pandemic doesn’t stop addiction. It doesn’t make the needs go away,” Davenport said. “If they hadn’t opened their doors, I would be dead. I don’t know if I had another 24 hours out there.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, they saw a decrease in students, but their numbers have steadily increased.
By the end of the week, the house will almost be full with 17 occupants, with a maximum occupancy of 20. They are working on opening another location in Greenfield that can house an extra 30.
“We do need more space. Our phones are ringing more now, every day,” said Whittley.
Whittley says that since the pandemic, they have seen a decline in donations. At first, they were nervous if they’d make it through but survived thanks to the generosity of loyal donors.
