New IN bill could lay groundwork for robot delivery devices in state

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Robots could be coming to an Indiana city near you. That’s if a new bill passes through the Indiana Statehouse.
The bill, introduced by State Rep. Holli Sullivan, would lay the groundwork for personal delivery devices to operate in municipalities across the state.
“It allows the state of Indiana to be open for business in this kind of technology so that businesses and R&D companies that are developing these delivery devices will come to Indiana, start hiring our folks to be able to work on these devices, and to utilize and agreement in the municipalities to allow Hoosiers to order and have their products delivered through a personal delivery device,” said Rep. Sullivan.
Rep. Sullivan said robots like these are already being tested out at Purdue University.
A personal delivery robot, Roxo by FedEx, was shown off to state lawmakers Monday.
The bill passed the state Committee on Roads and Transportation Tuesday morning.
The bill is right on time, as Rep. Sullivan said the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of contact-less options for delivery.
“Really, we started to work on this legislation before the pandemic, but the pandemic brought to light the importance of continuing the momentum of crafting policy that allows for innovative technology-based solutions,” said the representative. “But delivery is what we’re focused on here.”
The bill now moves to the full state House of Representatives for consideration.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.