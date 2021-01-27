Attorney calls for change after deadly crash involving Charleston County deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man killed in a crash involving a Charleston County deputy has filed suit against the sheriff’s office, and their attorney believes this case is an example of a broader issue with the state’s Tort Claims Act.
Ronald Jenkins was killed in a collision with Deputy Jason Barry on May 21, 2020. Court documents claim Barry was on his way to work, possibly running late, and was driving 74 mph in a 45 mph zone when he struck Jenkins’ vehicle.
Mark Bringardner said he tried to settle this case before filing a lawsuit, but he claims the family has been more or less ignored by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and their insurance company, American Southern.
Bringardner said this is a common problem that has been arising in cases against governmental entities in South Carolina for years because of the South Carolina Tort Claims Act.
For perspective, Bringardner explained situations involving privately owned vehicles lead to the insurance companies and attorneys for the at-fault parties engaging in settlement discussions.
He said the other parties are responsive and operate in good faith, in most situations. However, Bringardner said, in his experience, governmental entities, like the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, have not been as responsive.
“They do not try to help the victims in the community for the catastrophic damage their clients have caused. They also force the family of the victim to file a lawsuit to see any sort of recovery, which needlessly clogs our civil court dockets,” Bringardner said. “Many in the legal industry believe this governmental conduct is a result of the extremely unfair protections that are afforded to governmental entities at the expense of the public under current South Carolina law. The result of these one-sided policies erodes public safety and confidence in our civil justice system.”
He’s calling for lawmakers to change the law and help people get the money they deserve after deadly incidents like the one involving Jenkins, and some legislators are working towards an increase in the amount of money injured parties can receive.
Sen. Ronnie Sabb, who represents parts of Berkeley, Florence, Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties, is working with other lawmakers to take this action.
Senate Bill 81 would increase the amount of money a claimant could receive to $1 million.
Another bill, S75, seeks to increase the statute of limitations of the SC Tort Claims Act for survivors of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or incest to seek damages against their attackers, including claims against government entities.
The proposed legislation would make it possible for a person to pursue legal action against their attackers before they turn 55 years old or within five years of their attack.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.