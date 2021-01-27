Attorney calls for change after deadly crash involving Charleston County deputy

“They do not try to help the victims in the community for the catastrophic damage their clients have caused. They also force the family of the victim to file a lawsuit to see any sort of recovery, which needlessly clogs our civil court dockets,” Bringardner said. “Many in the legal industry believe this governmental conduct is a result of the extremely unfair protections that are afforded to governmental entities at the expense of the public under current South Carolina law. The result of these one-sided policies erodes public safety and confidence in our civil justice system.”