Some N.C. health systems get zero doses this week as state prioritizes mass vaccination sites

“We did speak with Governor Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. Several health systems expressed their concerns over the lack of a transparent, predictable and equitable distribution of vaccine. Governor Cooper acknowledged the problem, but no solutions were offered nor was there a commitment that a solution would be forthcoming. We want to be clear, Novant Health supports all healthcare systems and their mass vaccination strategies. We simply want to provide our patients access to these vaccines, which equal hope for the communities we serve. For many, it is their last hope. The hope to see their grandchildren again, go to church, or escape the loneliness and isolation that goes hand-in-hand with this pandemic. Our state deserves a distribution process that is number 1 not number 38 - and the health systems can make that happen if we are given the opportunity.”