White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief

People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still dismantling inauguration installations, after most downtown streets and public spaces had reopened to the public, on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in Washington. Biden is looking to jump-start his first 100 days in office with action and symbolism to reassure a divided and weary public that help is in the offing. (Source: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell/AP)