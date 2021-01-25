MSU Texas reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Monday eight new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Two staff members and five students have also made recoveries.
A total of 371 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.
The report, which was updated Monday after 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 79 faculty/staff members and 292 students. There are currently seven active staff cases and 18 active student cases.
Two students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.