1st Agricultural barn opens for Chapel Hill ISD FFA members

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD celebrated the opening of the school district’s first-ever agricultural facility with a ribbon cutting Saturday.
The idea for the facility began in 2017. Future Farmers of America, FFA, members wanted a barn on school property to be better equipped for their students in the program. With this facility, members are allowed to keep their animals on site. Current FFA president, Sydnie Murrell said they’re trying to build the program and this facility will help them to just that.
“With this facility we can show those kids that don’t know much about anything, we can get them a goat, we can get them a pig. They can experience the things that other kids get to do when they have land at home rather then them not having the room to do it,” Murrell said.
Murrell said the program is actively working towards future contests later in the year in San Angelo and Houston to showcase their animals.
