FULL EPISODE: 1/24/21 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy & Sen. Mark Warner talk Pres. Biden & Trump impeachment

No, she said to the public before she told me. I called her. I disagree with that. That’s exactly what the Democrats did with President Trump, and why we disagreed with when they wanted to come after him for purely political reasons. Why you wanted to impeach President Trump. Many of the Democrats have showed their partisanship from the very beginning saying they’re going to impeach the president before he’s even sworn in. I think it’s very serious when someone talks about impeachment, and that’s why we always voted against the impeachments of President Trump, because they were always political on every basis of that Democrats brought forward. I think Republicans are better than that. That this is one of the arguments we used against the Democrats, and I don’t think we should use it either.