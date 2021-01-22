Why aren’t kids getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to a study from the journal Lancet Infectious Disease, children are more likely to spread COVID-19. So why aren’t kids getting vaccinated?
A study in the Lancet Infectious Disease journal pointed out that children are nearly 60 percent more likely to infect other adult family members.
“They go and hug other people, especially grandparents and parents who are more susceptible of being able to come down with the virus themselves,” said Shahzaib Anwar, MD at EDO MD.
So, since kids are more likely to spread the virus, we asked Dr. Anwar why kids are not being vaccinated.
“What’s happening is that we don’t have enough clinic trials in the younger population to be able to have the emergency use authorization for that population,” he said.
Anwar said getting the most vulnerable vaccinated first is the main focus right now.
“There have been cases where children do end up on respirators or in the ICU needing critical care. However, that rate is much lower compared to the elderly and folks with chronic medical conditions,” he said.
But he said the need for clinical trial on children and COVID-19 is there.
“Research is ongoing and clinic trials are underway, but currently we just don’t have enough data in that population,” he said.
For now, Anwar said doing all the things you’ve heard over the past year, will help keep you and your family safe.
“Follow the CDC guidelines, which include washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, wearing a mask and try to stay socially distance for at least 6 feet or more,” said Anwar.
