Springfield, Mo. zoo releases bald eagle back into the wild after ‘medical miracle’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo released a bald eagle Friday afternoon that had a miraculous recovery from lead poisoning.
When the eagle, named Patriot, arrived at Dickerson Park Zoo, he couldn’t even open his eyes or lift his head. Dr. Stephanie Zec called the bird’s recovery “a medical miracle.”
Patriot was released back into the wild on private land in Rogersville, Missouri around 2 p.m. Friday.
Dickerson Park Zoo shared a Facebook live video of Patriot’s return to the wild:
