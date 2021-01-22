MSU Texas reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

By KAUZ Team | January 21, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 10:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Thursday three new students have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and two students have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 359 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.

The report, which was updated Thursday just before 3:30 p.m., says the patients are made up of 78 faculty/staff members and 281 students. There are currently eight active staff cases and 15 active student cases.

Three students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

