MSU Texas reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Friday one new staff member and three new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Three students have also made recoveries.
A total of 363 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.
The report, which was updated Friday at 3:50 p.m., says the patients are made up of 79 faculty/staff members and 284 students. There are currently nine active staff cases and 15 active student cases.
Four students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
