Sierra Vista asks public for input on Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public has the opportunity to weigh in on how the City of Sierra Vista will use 20 acres of land.
The city is asking for input on a master plan for the area adjacent to Veterans Memorial Park, which they say will improve facilities.
The city says this property was purchased from the Sierra Vista Unified School District and includes numerous sports facilities located north of the Rothery Educational Service Center. The Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan will provide the layout for how the facilities are renovated and what improvements are made throughout the park in the future.
The public can review three draft proposals by clicking here. There you can submit input and improvements will be made based on funding and other factors.
“With the addition of the sports complex property, we have an opportunity to enhance Veterans Memorial Park as a venue for large public events, a space for competitive sports tournaments, and a place for residents to have some extraordinary fun outdoors,” said Leisure & Library Services Director Laura Wilson.
The public input period will remain open through Friday, Feb. 12.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.