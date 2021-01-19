NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just months after the start of a new school year, several Northeast Arkansas school districts have begun reporting positive COVID-19 cases among their students and faculty.
As of Tuesday, January 19, the following districts are reporting at least 5 active confirmed cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health or have otherwise communicated COVID cases on their campuses. These numbers do not include quarantine numbers unless otherwise noted:
- Mountain Home School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 8 active cases with 71 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 197 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 8 active cases with 69 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 194 cumulative student cases.
- Corning School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
School officials said in a Facebook post that grades 9-12 at Corning High School will be completing work virtually from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 due to staff quarantines. However, officials noted that Park Elementary and Corning Middle School will be on site as usual.
- Piggott School District:
As of Dec. 21, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
As reported on Sept. 12, the Piggott School District went fully virtual due to COVID-19 through Friday, Sept. 18, and returned to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 21.
- Rector School District:
As of Dec. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Bay School District:
As of Jan. 4, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
For the week of Dec. 14, the school will be virtual through Jan. 4 due to positive cases and close contacts.
- Blessed Sacrament:
As of Nov. 16, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Buffalo Island School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 5 active cases with 26 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 53 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 7 active cases with 26 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 51 cumulative student cases.
As reported on Sept. 24, grades 7-12 will remain virtual, while grades K-6 will be open for onsite instruction. Officials also said Pre-K will remain open.
As reported on Sept. 21, the district would transition to virtual until Monday, Sept. 28.
- Brookland School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 18 active cases with 61 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 202 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 20 active cases with 60 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 195 cumulative student cases.
On Dec. 9 the Brookland School District announced they were tweaking the ‘digital days,’ at the start of the Spring semester to every Monday for the remainder of the school year.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, citing a “rapid increase in the number of staff and students quarantined,” the district switched the elementary school to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.
- Jonesboro Public Schools:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 24 active cases with 117 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 305 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 29 active cases with 115 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 290 cumulative student cases.
As reported on Sept. 1, that one positive case resulted in eight employees being sent home and quarantined for 14 days. The school, nor the employee’s position was released.
Reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that Douglas MacArthur Junior High would pivot to remote learning from Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 23-25, “due to the large number of students currently absent from school due to required quarantines.”
- Nettleton School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 20 active cases with 91 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 212 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 33 active cases with 87 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 212 cumulative student cases.
On Monday, Oct. 12, Nettleton announced Fox Meadow School of Creative Media would be closed due to a number of faculty, staff and students under quarantine. The school re-opened on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Nettleton announced Monday, Sept. 28, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, schools will dismiss at 12:00 p.m. every Wednesday for the rest of the first semester. This district says this will allow an enrichment opportunity for students.
School officials said Dec. 10 that Fox Meadow Elementary will pivot to digital days Dec. 11 and 14. Students will be able to stay home and continue their academic instruction as off-site learners.
- Riverside School District:
As of Dec. 28, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
School officials announced Nov. 29 that Riverside High School will pivot to online instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 to Friday, Dec. 4. Onsite classes are set to resume Monday, Dec. 7. The announcement does not impact Riverside East Elementary or Riverside West Elementary.
- Valley View School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 11 active cases with 43 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 135 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 13 active cases with 42 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 126 cumulative student cases.
With 32 staff members and 220 students quarantined, the district announced Dec. 15 it would pivot to digital learning on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and virtual learning on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 17-18.
Following the “rapid increase in the number of staff and students quarantined as a positive case of COVID-19 or as a close contact,” the district announced Saturday, Nov. 14, it would pivot to digital learning the week of Nov. 16-20.
- Westside School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 7 active cases with 45 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 102 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 12 active cases with 43 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 102 cumulative student cases.
On Dec. 14, the district announced the sixth grade is transitioning to virtual learning due to positive cases and close contacts.
As reported on Nov. 9, the district would pivot to virtual learning only at both Westside Middle and High Schools (grades 5-12) beginning Tuesday, Nov 10, through Friday, Nov. 20. Both campuses will be closed to on-site instruction.
- Earle School District:
As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Nov. 2, the district announced the high school would move to virtual instruction starting Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 12, due to COVID-19 cases and probable close contacts.
As reported on Nov. 2, the Earle football team was forced to forfeit their first-round state playoff game due to COVID, thus ending their season.
- Marion School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 24 active cases with 73 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 214 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 33 active cases with 72 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 206 cumulative student cases.
- West Memphis School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 34 active cases with 93 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 194 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 37 active cases with 90 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 191 cumulative student cases.
- Cross County School District:
As of Jan. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Wynne School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 8 active cases with 51 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 173 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 25 active cases with 51 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 171 cumulative student cases.
- Crowley’s Ridge Academy:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 11 active cases with 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 22 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 8 active cases with 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 18 cumulative student cases.
- Greene County Tech School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 18 active cases with 128 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 240 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 20 active cases with 127 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 233 cumulative student cases.
Citing a “high number of staff and students who are quarantined for COVID-19, GCT Jr. High School announced on Thursday, Dec. 10, it would pivot to off-campus virtual learning Friday, Dec. 11, through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Students will return on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
GCT Middle school announced on Dec. 8, that they would go fully virtual starting Wed. Dec. 9, and return to onsite instruction on Thursday, Dec. 17.
First reported on Oct. 27, the district announced the middle, junior high, and high schools would pivot to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Nov. 9.
Greene County Tech announced Oct. 12 its schedule for “Make Up Mondays.” Students will be able to go to school to complete assignments or stay at home to complete virtual work. This will affect K-12 only. Preschool will attend a normal day.
- Marmaduke School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 9 active cases with 13 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 50 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 9 active cases with 13 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 48 cumulative student cases.
The junior and senior high schools transitioned to virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17, following an “increased number of positive cases” and quarantined students and staff.
- Paragould School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 22 active cases with 101 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 204 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 26 active cases with 100 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 197 cumulative student cases.
A longtime lunch worker for the Paragould School District passed away from complications of COVID on Oct. 30.
- Batesville School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 12 active cases with 82 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 92 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 14 active cases with 80 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 91 cumulative student cases.
Due to potential COVID-19 exposure, Eagle Mountain Fourth grade classes will learn virtually through Christmas Break. Students may pick-up their Chromebook on Dec 8 after 8 a.m.
- Cedar Ridge School District:
As of Jan. 4, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
On Dec. 6, the school district announced in a Facebook post that all Kindergarten classes would pivot to virtual instruction starting Monday, Dec. 7, due to teacher quarantine. Kindergarten students will return to on-campus instruction on Monday, Dec. 14.
As reported on Sept. 9, an elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Midland School District:
As of Dec. 28, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
School officials announced Nov. 6 that Midland High School will move to virtual instruction on Nov. 9, while Midland Elementary will have school as usual. Also, Midland TINY TOTS and PRESCHOOL will be open.
- Southside School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Izard Co. Consolidated School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Melbourne School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 9 active cases with 13 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 40 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 8 active cases with 12 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 37 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 4, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
As reported on Sept. 9, Tuckerman High School pivoted to Blended Learning starting Sept. 10 and continuing through Sept. 18. The Tuckerman High School will be closed to students at this time, with plans to return onsite on Sept. 21. Tuckerman Elementary School, Tuckerman Preschool, Swifton Middle School, and Swifton Preschool will remain open and school will continue as usual with onsite instruction, officials said.
- Newport School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 9 active cases with 42 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 77 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 7 active cases with 42 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 75 cumulative student cases.
Newport school officials said Jan. 7 that students will resume in-person classes Jan. 11, with buses running their routes.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the district announced the elementary and Pre-K students would switch to all-virtual learning beginning Friday, Dec. 11, through the end of the holiday break. The 6-12 grade campus will remain blended through Dec. 18.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the Newport Special School District announced the entire district will pivot to blended learning for the next two weeks of December 1 to December 11th.
- Hillcrest School District:
As of Jan. 4, ADH no longer reported 5 or more active cases.
- Hoxie School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
Citing “multiple positive cases of COVID-19,” district administrators announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, it would pivot to all virtual learning for the remainder of the week (Dec. 17-18). School will resume in-person learning on Jan. 4.
As reported on Sept. 16 School officials announced that used a Blended Learning Day Sept. 18 on campus.
- Lawrence County School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 7 active cases with 25 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 77 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 7 active cases with 25 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 74 cumulative student cases.
- Sloan Hendrix School District:
As of Dec. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Armorel School District:
As of Dec. 10, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Nov 13, Armorel will give students and parents the option to continue with virtual learning or return to face-to-face instruction beginning Monday, Nov. 16.
As reported on Nov. 2, administrators announced that with several student and staff COVID-19 cases reported the previous weekend, grades 7-12 would pivot to virtual learning from beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Nov. 10.
As reported on Oct. 8, Armorel School District went Virtual Learning on October 8 and returned to campus on Oct. 19, 2020.
- Blytheville School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 6 active cases with 37 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 111 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 7 active cases with 37 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 105 cumulative student cases.
As announced on Nov. 16, Blytheville High School will be virtual through Friday, Nov. 20, due to a shortage of substitutes for staff who are out.
As reported on Nov. 3, Blytheville school officials said Blytheville Elementary School will pivot to virtual learning starting Nov. 4. Students will be returning to on-site instruction Nov. 18.
As reported in Oct. 30, school district officials announced on Facebook that the Blytheville Primary School K-2 will remain virtual for one more week (Nov. 2-6). All other schools will be face-to-face starting Nov. 2 with the exception of the 3rd grade, which has one more day of quarantine and will return Nov. 3.
As reported on Oct. 17, administrators announced that ALL students, K-12, would go virtual until Oct. 30.
- Gosnell School District:
As of Dec. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Oct. 17, Gosnell School District Superintendent Bonard Mace announced all Kindergarten classrooms will transition to at-home virtual classes through Nov. 1. All other classrooms and grade levels will continue with regular Face to Face instruction.
- Manila School District:
As of Dec. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Sept. 13, Manila switched to virtual learning on Sept. 14 after 99 staff and students were quarantined.
- Osceola School District:
As of Jan. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
In a Facebook post, the school district announced Jan. 4 that North Elementary Pre-K and Kindergarten students will go virtual on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and Wednesday, Jan. 6.
- Rivercrest School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 8 active cases with 28 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 58 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 7 active cases with 28 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 57 cumulative student cases.
On Dec. 9, the district advised Pre-K parents to keep their children at home due to “information received” about contact tracing.
- Harrisburg School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 8 active cases with 32 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 65 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 10 active cases with 32 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 63 cumulative student cases.
- Marked Tree School District:
As of Dec. 28, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Oct. 9, Marked Tree School District announced it would continue virtual learning until Monday, Oct. 19.
- Trumann School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 14 active cases with 54 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 115 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 23 active cases with 53 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 114 cumulative student cases.
As reported on Nov. 10, Trumann School District announced K-12 onsite students would move to blended learning from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20.
District officials reported Dec. 9 that Trumann Elementary will be using “Blended Learning” Dec. 10 and 11 at the school. Trumann Middle and Trumann High School will remain open for onsite learning.
- East Poinsett County-Tyronza School District:
As reported on Oct. 22 the Tyronza Elementary School announced to pivot to virtual learning for PreK in Tyronza and only 3rd-6th grades beginning Oct. 23rd-Nov. 5th. Tyronza Elementary students will return on Friday, November 6th.
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 6 active cases with 23 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 22 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 6 active cases with 23 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 21 cumulative student cases.
- Maynard School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 5 active cases with 15 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 19 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 5 active cases with 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 18 cumulative student cases.
- Pocahontas School District:
Due to issues beyond our control, Alma Spikes Elementary will continue to be virtual this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Jan 20-22. At this time we plan to reopen “on-campus” learning, Monday, January 25.
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 23 active cases with 48 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 87 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 18 active cases with 44 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 78 cumulative student cases.
Due to the increasing number of cases at M.D. Williams Intermediate School, the district announced on Jan. 12 it would pivot to virtual learning through Friday, Jan. 15. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Citing the number of staff members out sick and a lack of substitutes, the district announced on Jan. 11 the high school would pivot to all-virtual learning Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 11-13.
As of Jan. 7, ADH reported 17 active cases with 39 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 60 cumulative student cases.
As reported on Oct. 21, School officials said on Twitter that due to a high number of faculty and staff member absences and a shortage of substitute teachers, Pocahontas Junior High School will pivot to 100% virtual learning starting Oct. 22. Officials also said there will be no students on campus Thursday, Oct. 22 at PJHS.
As reported on Sept. 17, MD Williams Intermediate School pivoted to Virtual Learning starting Sept. 18 and returned to in-person instruction on Sept. 21.
- Cave City School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Highland School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 8 active cases with 59 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 71 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 11 active cases with 59 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 71 cumulative student cases.
School officials said the district will be going virtual Dec. 14-18 due to increased positive staff cases of COVID-19. School will be in session Dec. 11, with buses running as well.
- Forrest City School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 13 active cases with 45 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 107 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 11 active cases with 38 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 107 cumulative student cases.
As of Oct. 1, The Forrest City School District went virtual, beginning Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9.
- Harding Academy:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 5 active cases with 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 50 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 5 active cases with 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 50 cumulative student cases.
- Searcy School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 20 active cases with 64 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 179 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 36 active cases with 64 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 176 cumulative student cases.
- White Co. Central School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 8 active cases with 29 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 89 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 11 active cases with 29 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 86 cumulative student cases.
- Bald Knob School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 6 active cases with 45 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 90 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 8 active cases with 44 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 89 cumulative student cases.
- Pangburn School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 6 active cases with 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 43 cumulative student cases.
- Riverview School District:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 11 active cases with 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 53 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 11 active cases with 16 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 52 cumulative student cases.
- Rose Bud School District:
As of Jan. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Augusta:
As of Jan. 18, ADH reported 5 active cases with 10 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 20 cumulative student cases.
As of Jan. 14, ADH reported 5 active cases with 10 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 20 cumulative student cases.
All students who attend Augusta High School will be placed on virtual instruction Jan. 7 and 8, school officials said. Augusta Elementary students will attend school, while the basketball games at McCrory set for Thursday evening have been canceled.
- McCrory:
As of Jan. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
Region 8 News will endeavor to update this list as data and information become available.
To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Department of Health provides a report each Monday and Thursday on educational institutions in the state with five or more cases reported.
The ADH report not only includes public and private school districts but also colleges and universities around the state.
