Kremlin foe Navalny jailed for 30 days; allies plan protests

As expected, Navalny was detained at passport control at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after the plane was diverted from landing at another Moscow airport in what was seen as an attempt to foil supporters who had gathered to cheer the arrival of their hero. Russia’s prison service said he had violated probation terms from a suspended sentence on a 2014 money-laundering conviction, which he says is contrived and politically motivated. The service said it would seek to have Navalny serve his 3½-year sentence behind bars.