Columbus Health Department holds pop-up COVID-19 testing site

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As COVID-19 continues to spread, testing is still a priority and the Columbus Health Department will have a pop-up test site location this afternoon.
If you’re not feeling your best or if you’re showing symptoms, you can visit the office of Dr. Jaqueline Owusu for a COVID test. This office is located at 5401 Gunboat Drive in Columbus.
Testing is available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is only open to Georgia residents.
To register for a test, click here or call 706-321-6300.
