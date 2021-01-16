KY Gov. Beshear: Over 190k total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,955 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 321,270 people have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 12.09% statewide.
As of Friday, 3,061 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival. In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”
The Governor also confirmed that 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered. Out of these doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 217 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 98 are in Daviess County, 43 are in Henderson County, 31 are in Ohio County, 17 are in Union County, 15 are in Hancock County, seven are in McLean County, and there are six new cases in Webster County.
The new coronavirus-related deaths were residents of Daviess County.
Green River health officials say they have recorded a total of 15,565 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, officials say 11,427 residents have recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
This brings the countywide number to 2,351 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,070 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 241 active cases.
The Hopkins County coronavirus dashboard is showing 35 new cases Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had 3,229 total cases. Of those cases, 2,045 residents have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 1,072 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 6,990 cases, 118 deaths, 5,170 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,351 cases, 40 deaths, 2,070 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,229 cases, 112 deaths, 2,045 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,883 cases, 34 deaths, 1,351 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,490 cases, 52 deaths, 2,538 recovered
- Webster Co. - 922 cases, 14 deaths, 640 recovered
- McLean Co. - 654 cases, 23 deaths, 491 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,034 cases, 9 deaths, 834 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 592 cases, 13 deaths, 403 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.