Pharmacists tasked with giving COVID-19 vaccines in effort to speed vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new federal program is allowing pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s called the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, and it’s a collaboration between the Federal Government and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS).
Through this program, officials say pharmacies have the capacity to meet the demand for 100 million vaccine doses in just one month.
NACDS President and CEO Steven Anderson said on a call Wednesday that 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a store, which is why it’s important to use local pharmacies that can quickly and efficiently accelerate the vaccination of priority populations.
Marion Family Pharmacy in Crittenden County, Arkansas has been trying to keep up with the demand since they began administering the COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday.
“The phone probably has rung about 250 times a day,” said Candis Edwards, pharmacy technician.
Edwards says Marion Family Pharmacy was initially given 200 doses of the vaccine and ran out quickly.
“We were worried at first because of course people talk and we weren’t sure if it was going to be that big of an outcry for the vaccination and we were proved wrong,” said Edwards.
Beginning Monday, Arkansans in group 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes people 70 and older as well as school and day care staff.
This map by the Arkansas Department of Health lists local pharmacies and providers that are currently administering groups 1-A and 1-B by city, county and pharmacy.
WMC Action News 5 checked with the Tennessee Health Department and Mississippi Department of Health to see if they had similar maps listing pharmacies administering the vaccine.
Tennessee health officials said they do not as they are currently not offering the vaccine to the general public; the Mississippi Department of Health has a list on their website that includes local vaccination providers.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.