MSU Texas reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Friday seven new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Two students have also made recoveries.
A total of 342 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.
The report, which was updated Friday just after 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 75 faculty/staff members and 267 students. There are currently 9 active staff cases and 27 active student cases.
Four students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
