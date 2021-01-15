MSU Texas reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Friday

By KAUZ Team | January 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 4:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Friday seven new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Two students have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 342 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.

The report, which was updated Friday just after 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 75 faculty/staff members and 267 students. There are currently 9 active staff cases and 27 active student cases.

Four students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

