Group works to educate people on human trafficking issue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you shop or dine out in the Jonesboro area, you might have noticed some posters reminding everyone to watch out for human trafficking.
Hope Found of NEA works to end human trafficking through education, providing services to victims and survivors, and more.
Co-Founder Megan Brown said the crime is usually hidden in plain sight.
If someone begins showing a lack of freedom, control, a change in behavior, or new tattoos or branding, this might be someone who has fallen victim to trafficking.
The signs posted around town have information about the Northeast Arkansas Trafficking Task Force.
The task force is comprised of local, state, and federal law enforcement. Local hospitals and the hospitality industry are also with the task force.
The hotline number, 870-336-7256, connects those who suspect trafficking with law enforcement. Brown said if you see something, say something.
“I encourage you to get involved in your community,” she said. “Traffickers prey on vulnerable populations so right there that covers all of our children and then they prey on those who are affected by drug addiction, financial insecurities, that have a low self-esteem.”
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Through the next two weeks, they’re collecting Bags of Hope.
“Anything a victim may need once they have been identified as a victim. Those bags can be given to a victim, either by us or law enforcement,” she said.
The backpack can contain hygiene products, clothing, a Bible, a journal, and even gallon Ziplock bags.
To donate a Bag of Hope, drop off items at these locations:
Jonesboro
Starbucks on Southwest Drive
ASU College of Nursing of Health Professions, office on 2nd floor of Office #510
Southern Confections Bakery
Honey Baked Ham
Paragould
Born to Blaze Children’s Boutique
Southside Community Church
Elisha Pillow-Daugherty: 870-450-3770
Rector/Marmaduke Area
Amy Garner: 870-215-2268
Morgan Garner: 870-783-0124
Pocahontas
Charla Jones-Cusson: 501-749-6343
Melinda Sullinger: 870-378-0995
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.