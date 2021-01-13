MSU Texas reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Wednesday one new staff member and two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Five students have also made recoveries.
A total of 335 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2021.
The report, which was updated Wednesday just before 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of 74 faculty/staff members and 261 students. There are currently 8 active staff cases and 30 active student cases.
Three students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
