MSU Texas reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
By KAUZ Team | January 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 6:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Wednesday one new staff member and two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Five students have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 335 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2021.

The report, which was updated Wednesday just before 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of 74 faculty/staff members and 261 students. There are currently 8 active staff cases and 30 active student cases.

Three students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

