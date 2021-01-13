Ill. Senate passes criminal justice reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Senate passed a criminal justice reform bill early Wednesday morning, January 13.
House Bill 3653, formerly HB 163 was passed by the Senate by a vote of 32 to 23 around 4 a.m. during the Lame Duck Session.
Law enforcement groups and Senator Dale Fowler oppose the bill and call it dangerous.
“This bill is a dangerous proposal that makes it easier for offenders to commit violent crimes, eliminates cash bail and endangers the safety of our citizens,” said Sen. Fowler in a released statement.
Fowler said lawmakers received the bill in the early hours of the morning and barely had time to review the 764 page document before a vote was taken.
In a released statement, the Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition said the action legislators took “made Illinois less safe.”
The coalition believes HB3653 will tie the hands of police officers as they work to track down suspects and make arrests.
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge, FOP Labor Council, FOP Chicago Lodge 7, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police make up the Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition.
The bill now moves on to the Illinois House.
To view HB 3653, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.