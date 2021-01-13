639 active COVID-19 cases reported at Allred Prison Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Allred Prison currently has 639 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
593 of those cases are from inmates while the other 46 are employees. An additional 107 inmates and 187 employees have made recoveries.
The prison has seen a total of 933 cases so far and 1,475 people are being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 595 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
