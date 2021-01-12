Gov. Mike DeWine updates Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio’s vaccination timeline must keep moving forward in order to move into the next phase.
As of his Tuesday news conference, the governor said a little more than 321,500 Ohioans have been vaccinated. However, DeWine did say there is a “scarcity” of vaccine availability.
Ohio’s early focus was to get vaccines to the nursing homes and those who are over the age of 65. The governor says providers have visited 85% of Ohio’s nursing homes to vaccinate staff and residents.
The state’s focus in the early stages is also vaccinating medical personnel and frontline workers. Hospitals need to finish this stage of their vaccinations by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 17, DeWine announced.
He said hospitals need to start vaccinating the next eligible group, Ohioans 80 and older, on Jan. 18.
The governor says there are about 420,000 people in Ohio who are 80 years old and older. Since Ohio will only get around 100,000 doses of the vaccine in the next rollout, DeWine said not everyone in the age group will be able to get vaccinated.
On Wednesday or Thursday, the governor said local health departments will announce the locations and times for when those 80 and older can get vaccinated. Hamilton County normally gives a COVID-19 on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
As phase 1B continues, the current plan is to subtract five years each week from the previous eligible age group.
- Jan. 25 - Ohioans 75 and older
- Feb. 1 - Ohioans 70 and older
- Feb. 8 - Ohioans 65 and older
During the week of Feb. 1, Gov. DeWine says school personnel will begin to receive the vaccine, but only if the district commits to returning to in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.
The Ohio Department of Health says 486 people were hospitalized in the past day because of COVID-19.
The number of people hospitalized over the last 24 hours is far more than the 21 day average of 299, according to the data from ODH.
ODH data shows 49 more people were admitted to the ICU since Monday’s update.
7,981 more cases of COVID-19 were announced on Tuesday by the state health department. Ohio has now reported a total of 792,938 cases.
The 100 additional deaths announced Tuesday brings the death toll in Ohio to 9,802.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.