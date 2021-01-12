MSU Texas reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

January 12, 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday one new staff member and 5 new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Three students and six staff members have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 332 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2021.

The report, which was updated Tuesday just after 3:15 p.m., says the patients are made up of 73 faculty/staff members and 259 students. There are currently 7 active staff cases and 33 active student cases.

Four students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

