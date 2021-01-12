MSU Texas reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday one new staff member and 5 new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Three students and six staff members have also made recoveries.
A total of 332 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2021.
The report, which was updated Tuesday just after 3:15 p.m., says the patients are made up of 73 faculty/staff members and 259 students. There are currently 7 active staff cases and 33 active student cases.
Four students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
