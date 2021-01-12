COVID-unit staff at RMC in Anniston get ‘desperately needed’ PPP

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Desperately needed personal protective devices are arriving to help staff in COVID units at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Twenty powered air-purifying respirators were delivered by the officers from the Oxford Police Department. They drove to Miami and back to get devices.
“This is something we knew would make a difference at the hospital, with the doctor’s lives and the nurse’s lives, and it was an honor for us to be asked to go down,” Sgt. Gerald Lyons. “It was something that we jumped at the chance to do.”
Health care staff, doctors, and nurses showed their appreciation to the officers by welcoming them with signs as they drove towards the hospital entrance.
It all came thanks to a very generous donation from the community, led by Dr. Margaret Davenport. She helped raise $23,000 for the devices. Nurses at the Regional Medical Center say they can’t understate the importance of these devices in fighting against the virus.
“The PAPR seals our entire face,” Chris George. “It’s going be a huge advantage for us, it’s going to increase how we’re safe with our patients. Safety is a huge advantage with these PAPR’S.”
