City of South Tucson Fire Department receives new lifesaving equipment thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the South Tucson firefighters are now better equipped to keep our community safe.
The City of South Tucson Fire Department recently received a $23,033.01 grant award from the Foundation to purchase eight sets of bunker gear (V-Force Coats & Pants; 8 Pairs Boots). This equipment will benefit the community by providing the proper gear for firefighters to be fully equipped and ready to address all fire and safety needs.
Additionally, as firefighters visit schools to offer presentations on fire safety, students will be ecstatic to try on the new gear, and this will help plant the seed for a career in public safety.
