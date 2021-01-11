HOW TO: SC residents 70 and up can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

“Those who are 70 and older have been the most devastated by the disease in our state,” DHEC Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler said on Monday afternoon. “Based on current data, the mortality rate from COVID-19 for those 70 and older in South Carolina is approximately 655 deaths per 100,000 individuals. For those under the age of 70, there are approximately 37 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 individuals. This is a staggering comparison and illustrates why vaccinating this population next is critically important in our mission to save lives.”