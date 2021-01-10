Medina fire department urges fireplace safety after chimney fire damages Montville Township home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina Fire Department is urging the public to take care when using wood burning fireplaces after a chimney fire damaged a Monteville Township home Saturday evening.
The fire department was able to get the fire at the house on Country Club drive under control with extinguishers, and prevented major damage to the home, according to a Medina Fire Department Facebook post.
The fire department took the opportunity to remind people to following the following tips to prevent the build up creosote which can cause a chimney fire that can spread to the rest of the building:
- Only burn seasoned hardwood (never pine). Seasoned means it has dried for at least 6 months and has a moisture content of less than 20%. Use a moisture meter to measure the percentage; these meters can be found online or at hardware stores.
- Have your chimney inspected at least once a year by a certified professional; they can tell you if any repairs need to be made, and if it’s time to have your chimney cleaned.
- Have a chimney cap installed to prevent leaves or other debris from building up inside, as well as to keep animals out that may try to build a nest inside the chimney.
- Never use accelerants such as gasoline or kerosene to light the fire. These can cause flare ups that can quickly get out of control when ignited.
