FULL EPISODE: 1/10/21 Rep. Jayapal and American Conservative Union Chmn. Schlapp on Capitol riots

That’s right. And they’re armed. They have rifles and things like that as you know. As you go up the Capitol steps, only members of Congress are allowed up those steps. Those were the steps that were completely overtaken by this violent mob, including insurrectionists. And when you look at the damage that was done, and it breaks my heart, the Capitol building has such a history to it, but windows were broken in. I was in the gallery above the floor because there were a limited number of people allowed both in the gallery and on the floor and I was one of those people sitting in the gallery above, and so we had to take the gas mask out from under the chairs, but we were stuck in the gallery. So, the speaker and the leadership were ushered off, members of Congress that were on the main floor of the chamber were taken off, but we couldn’t get out.