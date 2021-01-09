Chesterfield animal shelter reports increased save rate, over 650 adoptions during 2020

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Despite pandemic-related closures, staffing shortages, increased challenges and many adjustments, Chesterfield County Animal Services saw an increase in the shelter’s save rate during 2020.
The shelter had a 86% save rate during 2020, up from 84% in 2019.
“We wish we could save them all, but the reality is- we can’t,” said a statement from the department. “For some, the most humane option is euthanasia due to critical illness or injuries. For some, the risk of adoption is too great due to severe aggression concerns.”
Last year, the department received 1,530 impounds and more than 9,400 calls for service.
Total, 655 adoptions were made during 2020, and 472 animals were returned to their owners.
“Even though numbers don’t tell the individual animal stories- the dog that overcome his fear of accepting love or the cat that was saved after being hit by a car- they are a testimony to the lives we were able to save each day,” the statement said.
