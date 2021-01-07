‘We have two lives lost’: Families push for gun rental background checks after back-to-back suicides

“Background checks don’t stop people from harming themselves or others,” said Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America. “What background checks really do, is infringe upon the rights of the law-abiding… People will always be able to get their hands on firearms. Look at Baltimore and Chicago, which have some of the most stringent laws in the country, and yet they have some of the highest murder rates because bad guys still get guns... You deal with the emotional and spiritual struggles people are dealing with, which is far more effective.”