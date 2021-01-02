Nearly 178,000 Virginians receive COVID-19 vaccine | 510k+ doses distributed statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 178,000 Virginia residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH reported the figure on its new online dashboard, which launched on Dec. 23.
As of Jan. 10, 165,198 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with 12,747 people receiving the second dose.
Moderna vaccines arrived in Virginia the week of Dec. 21, and Pfizer doses arrived the week of Dec. 14. Both were approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
As of Jan. 10, 177,945 total doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by Virginia hospitals since the first vaccine shipments arrived in the state.
The vaccines are administered in two doses, and it takes a few weeks to receive the second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is administered 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine is administered 28 days apart.
As people receive their second dose, they will be listed by VDH as “fully vaccinated.” Right now, that number is over 12,000. Both doses of the vaccine are important to protect people from catching COVID-19 or becoming as sick if they do get catch the virus.
In the last 24 hours, 1,441 vaccines were administered.
Total, 510,800 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.
For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.
