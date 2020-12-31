Ohio to raise minimum wage by 10 cents starting Jan. 1

OHIO (WOIO) - Ohio minimum wage for non-tipped employees is rising from $8.70 to $8.80 an hour starting Jan. 1.
Base pay for tipped employees is rising from $4.35 to $4.40 an hour.
Employees will bring home $325 for a 40-hour work week with pay at $8.80 an hour.
In 2006, Ohioans passed a constitutional amendment that raises the minimum wage each year to account for inflation.
If a business made less than $323,000 in 2020, minimum wage remains at $7.25, which is the federal minimum wage.
Employers can also pay employees under the age of 16 at a rate of $7.25.
