Law enforcement kicks off Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are making sure the roads remain safe as New Year’s Eve and 2021 approach.
Law enforcement kicked off the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign Wednesday night.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol, and Columbus police joined together to keep intoxicated drivers off the roads. They want to stop people from drinking and driving, but their main goal is to reduce the number of fatalities and crashes that happen around this time of the year.
“We’re going to make sure the public knows that we are out here to get those people that take the chance of not taking the opportunity to realize that if you’re going to drink, you don’t have to drive and if you’ve got to drive, you don’t need to drink,” said Lt. Maurice Raines with Georgia State Patrol.
“We’re considering this as your warning,” said Roger Hayes, director of law enforcement services for the Governor’s Office of Highway Patrol. “We’ve got the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign underway and we’re trying to do everything to keep people able to enjoy the holidays. "
Two fatalities were reported during the last New Year’s holiday in Georgia. It was a major decline from the year before with 18 road fatalities reported.
