Rowan Public Library’s “Cards for a Cause” campaign submissions double

Local recruiting officers always appreciate the cards and send them on to their service members. “It’s always rewarding to see the positivity this campaign generates,” said Foster. Officers from the Coast Guard even made a special visit to RPL South (China Grove) to thank staff for the cards their service members had received. “They said that the cards would be very much appreciated by those who would open them, especially the new recruits. Words of encouragement help to lift the spirits of those who normally do not get any cards,” she said.