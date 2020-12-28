Too little, too late? Heartland reacts to 2nd second stimulus check

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - President Donald Trump signed the COVID-19 relief fund on December 27, granting at least $600 to each adult and child.
However some say it may be too little too late.
“I definitely was looking forward to a bigger check to come” said Eric Boldt.
Like many people, Boldt struggled during the pandemic.
“I had to change jobs, go from one job to the other” said Boldt.
He said the $600 stimulus check will not be enough for most Americans.
“I think it’s a nice gesture but it’s not going to really hit the mark for myself and a lot of other people” he said.
“It’s a fraction of what I get paid on a monthly basis” said Heather Westbrook.
Heather Westbrook said the second stimulus check will not help those who struggle month to month.
“$600 is great, but it’s a pittance when it comes to paying bills, paying rent, just trying to keep up” said Westbrook.
“It’s just not a long-term fix, but it will buy them a little time” said June O’Dell.
June O’Dell is the President of the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri.
She said the pandemic has left many jobless.
“Across the state of Missouri there are at least 385,000 dislocated workers, people that are laid off with no fault of their own” said O’Dell.
Leaving those individuals with families to wonder how they’ll make it through.
“What am I going to do with my children? That really does hinder people from going back to work” said O’Dell.
Due to COVID-19, O’Dell said the job search may take longer, and recommends starting the process before your unemployment and stimulus check is gone.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.