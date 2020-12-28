122 people charged with federal crimes in Cleveland since Operation Legend started in July

“This has been a challenging year for law enforcement due to the obstacles presented by the coronavirus pandemic and the rise in violent crime rates across the country. However, thanks to the work of local federal investigators, prosecutors, Cleveland Police, local community leaders, and others involved in this commitment to reduce violent crime, more than 120 violent offenders have been removed from the streets of our city. I’m proud of what we have accomplished in just a few months and believe that we are in a great position to continue this work well into 2021 and beyond,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.