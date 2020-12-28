122 people charged with federal crimes in Cleveland since Operation Legend started in July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 122 people have been charged with federal crimes since Operation Legend was expanded to Cleveland on July 29, Department of Justice officials said.
This includes:
- 61 people charged with narcotics related offenses
- 57 people charged with firearms related offenses
- 4 defendants charged with other violent crimes
“This has been a challenging year for law enforcement due to the obstacles presented by the coronavirus pandemic and the rise in violent crime rates across the country. However, thanks to the work of local federal investigators, prosecutors, Cleveland Police, local community leaders, and others involved in this commitment to reduce violent crime, more than 120 violent offenders have been removed from the streets of our city. I’m proud of what we have accomplished in just a few months and believe that we are in a great position to continue this work well into 2021 and beyond,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.
Operation Legend is a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement officials to combat violent crime.
On July 29, Department of Justice officials sent more than 25 investigators from the FBI, DEA and ATF to Cleveland.
Besides Cleveland, Operation Legend is also operating in Albuquerque, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Memphis, Milwaukee and St. Louis.
Since Operation Legend began on July 8, federal officials said there have been more than 6,000 arrests nationwide.
Law enforcement officials have also recovered more than 32 kilos of heroin, 17 kilos of fentanyl, 300 kilos of methamphetamine and 135 kilos of cocaine.
According to officials, 15 kilos of fentanyl is enough to deliver more than 7.5 million fatal doses.
Officials also seized more than 2600 firearms.
