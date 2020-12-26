FULL EPISODE: 12/27/20 The Ocean Cleanup CEO Boyan Slat, Dr. Janice Brahney on the plastic pollution

Well, glad you asked because actually that’s really the other side of the equation of what we’re trying to do. Yes, we need to stop more plastic from going into the oceans. I think the Interceptors will help, I think there’s a lot of other great initiatives on that side as well. But that still leaves the legacy pollution of 60 years of plastic that is already accumulated in the oceans. Of course, most famously the largest accumulation is between Hawaii and California, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. So really over the past few years in parallel to what we’re doing on rivers, we’ve developed what we call an ocean cleanup system, which are systems that we actually put in these garbage patches to use the forces of the ocean to allow us to really collect that plastic that’s already in the ocean. And last year we had the first success there. We had a system in the patch collecting plastic, and now we are working towards preparing to really scale this up in the coming years.