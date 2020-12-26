290 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland over holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced on Saturday that there were 290 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city Friday and Saturday, which brings the total cumulative to 18,111 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 1 to over 90 years old, according to a city Tweet.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.