Almost 25% of the country saw a white Christmas this year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It may not have been a lot but it was nice to have a little snowfall on Christmas.
With the cold temperatures in the forecast, some of it may stick around.
Around Cincinnati, there is just a dusting left on the ground, not enough for making snowmen or sledding.
Now that winter is in full swing about 25% of the country now has snow on the ground.
The highest totals are in the higher elevations of mountain regions including the Rockies and the Applanations.
In the Cincinnati region, you would need to travel to northern Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan to find significant snow.
These areas have over 5 inches in some spots.
There are some more opportunities for snow in our 7-day forecast.
Stay tuned to see if we will get enough for playing in.
