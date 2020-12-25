Owensboro Santa gets creative, finds new ways to spread Christmas cheer despite pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People all across the globe are switching up holiday routines due to COVID-19.
Santa Claus himself is not excluded.
Owensboro’s Bob Dasher puts on the red coat every year. This man loves being Santa Claus.
His December is usually full of Christmas parties and holiday events, but not in 2020.
However, he believes the kid’s still need some Christmas cheer. This year, he came up with creative ways to see that sparkle in their eyes.
“From looking at some different things on the internet, I thought, well why not do a virtual visit? At least we can have a connection,” Dasher said.
A virtual visit was just one idea. Dasher and Mrs. Claus, Sandy Meschko, also added window visits to the list and sidewalk present drop-offs.
Some families even had Santa stop by their homes only to be caught on the doorbell cameras.
Dasher says the smiles keep him putting on the hat every year.
“There’s nothing like a young one coming up to you and their eyes are just so large,” Dasher said. “It’s not just magic for them. It’s magic for me.”
Dasher isn’t just Santa during Christmas. There’s a reason he’s also known as the “Cruisin’ Santa”. When Dasher and Meschko board a cruise ship, the Christmas magic follows.
The two have a scrap book full of notes that kids leave on Santa’s cabin door. They also have hours worth of stories.
If you ask them why they do it, they’ll tell you over and over again that it all comes down to making a kid smile.
“If I can be a small part of someone’s life and bring a little bit of joy or hope, then I’m happy - truly happy,” Dasher said.
That’s why it was so important to Dasher and Meschko they adapt to a pandemic Christmas. They say making even on child smile is a mission accomplished.
You can book a Santa virtual visit by calling the Santa Hot Line: 270-685-1204
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.