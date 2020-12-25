Homeless shelters open doors as White Flag Day declared across Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As the temperatures drops, the number of people needing a warm place to stay goes up.
Thursday was the first White Flag Day for homeless shelters in the Tri-State.
One shelter in Owensboro has doubled down on its services to help people in need.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter gives out meals almost every day. Between their building and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, it’s a lot of work.
“You’re looking at about 150-160 meals a day,” Charlotte Statts, volunteer coordinator with the Daniel Pitino Shelter said.
On cold days like Christmas Eve, volunteers are doing even more.
The temperature dipped below 15 degrees Thursday, officially declaring it a White Flag Day.
In order to help those in need, shelter leaders are providing an extra dinner to people who stop by the front door.
Statts says the food is not enough to fight the cold, and the COVID-19 pandemic makes things worse.
“My heart does go out to the people because they have to stay out in the cold and rain, and they can’t come into the shelter,” Statts said.
This is why the shelter is also providing a bus to Owensboro Christian Church, so guests can stay out of the cold from 6:30 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Statts says the shelter and food can help people get through a difficult time.
“It just brightens their day, you can see it in their faces,” she said.
In addition, the shelter is giving out bags with gloves masks and hand sanitizer.
Statts told 14 News this was all possible due to the generosity of caring neighbors.
“If it wasn’t for the community, we couldn’t survive,” she said.
The shelter plans to run similar events on every White Flag Day throughout the winter.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.