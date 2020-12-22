Flood monitoring & waste water system projects coming to parts of East Texas

“You have a waste water treatment plant about 300 yards from the Angelina River that is discharging less than desirable water to the (Angelina) River,” he said. “When you put in a lift station and connect it to a regional facility, you remove all the potential water quality impacts components from the equation.” In the total cost, $795,000 is part of a 30-year loan to be paid back from the bills of Angelina County Freshwater supply District #1 customers. That district receives water and waste water services from the Angelina and Neches River Authority. Rivercrest customers pay District #1 for waste water service only.