EPA reaches settlement with BC Systems after violations in handling ammonia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Dec. 22nd, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it reached a settlement with a military power supply company who was found in violation of several chemical-accident-prevention requirements at two facilities.
Back in 2017 and 2018, the company “BC Systems” failed to meet Clean Air Act requirements to safely manage ammonia.
The company failed to meet requirements for ammonia refrigeration and labeling. And it failed to accurately submit chemical inventory information regarding ammonia to emergency response agencies in Arizona and California.
BC Systems’ industrial refrigeration systems use anhydrous ammonia, a toxic chemical highly corrosive to skin, eyes and lungs.
“Preventing accidental releases is paramount in our mission to protect human health and the environment,” said John Busterud, EPA’s Regional Administrator for the country’s Pacific Southwest. “This settlement ensures BC Systems takes appropriate steps to make its facilities safer for neighboring communities.”
BC Systems will pay a civil penalty over $186,000 for violations at its storage facilites in Yuma, AZ. and Salinas, CA.
EPA’s National Compliance Initiative on reducing the risks associated to the accidental release of the chemical can be found [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.