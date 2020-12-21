Raw material shortages will continue to cause long delays and higher prices for Clevelanders’ home improvement projects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lumber, cardboard, aluminum cans, and textiles are among the raw materials that are hard to come by during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re going to feel this for a while. It’s softened up a tad but it’s going to ramp back up pretty quickly,” said Bill Wetmore, with Fat Head’s Brewery.
They’ve had to adjust production and absorb increased cost due to a sustained aluminum can shortage.
The building, home improvement and furniture industries have also been significantly affected by raw materials shortages.
“Surcharges we are seeing can be anywhere from 7-15%,” said Ryan Kaplan, of Kaplan’s Furniture.
Many consumers are turning to home improvement projects to keep busy and make their home more comfortable when they can’t go out. But that’s leading to a massive spike in demand, and delays.
The furniture industry has seen anywhere from a 100-300% increase in demand, according to Kaplan.
“When you have a work force or a plant shut down, there is a bit of a bull whip effect. You see that happening towards the end, and the consumer is the one that ends up being the one that pays the price,” he said.
This massive increase in lumber demand, is coupled with a serious supply issue.
COVID significantly slowed or in some cases completely shut down lumber mills for a time.
Then construction and home improvement picked up and the mills couldn’t keep up.
Recent weekly lumber prices are up 99% versus a year ago and the average price in December is up 85% from last year at this time, according to Factset.
The average price of framing lumber was approximately 130% higher than the same period last year, according to Home Depot, and there’s a huge price and availability issue with treated wood as well.
“It is frustrating because you have more people coming in the doors and they are looking to buy. But we cannot supply it, or the lead time is stretched out far,” Kaplan said.
He said delivery of upholstered furniture and other furniture used to take two to four weeks, now customers are waiting 16-20 weeks.
The mattress industry is also experiencing production problems and delays because of raw material shortages. The same material used to wrap the individual mattress coils is instead being diverted to mask making production.
Kaplan’s brought in five new local and regional vendors to improve their supply chain, and make new products like home office furniture to respond to the market.
“There’s challenges every day where manufacturers are having issues just getting raw materials. It’ll be things that you never think of,” said Todd Bahler, Buyer and Store Supervisor for Discount Drug Mart.
With theaters empty, and streaming at all-time highs, retailers like Discount Drug mart are seeing a shortage on movie snacks, like microwave popcorn, because there are only a few manufacturers in the country who make the bags.
“It’s the cartons to be able to put ice cream in. The manufacturers that do that are running way behind. They can’t keep up with it. There are certain flavors of ice cream that you just can’t get because they can’t physically get the cartons,” Bahler said.
And with bars and restaurants so empty and restricted, on premise beer consumption has gone way down. That’s put a lot more pressure on production for retail at Fat Head’s.
“Especially multi packs, 12 and 15 packs. People are buying in bulk in this time period and they’re doing the same with beer,” said Wetmore.
Wetmore, Fat Head’s Director of Sales and Marketing says only about half of their monthly demand for aluminum cans is being met.
They’ve had to change from 12 to 16 ounce cans, taking on the cost of new packaging. And they’ve had to move to their most popular beer, Bumble Berry, and all their seasonal beers, to bottles.
“It costs more for us to put products into bottles instead of cans. That’s both the raw material and man power, the bottle line moves slower, takes longer to fill, and it’s heavier weight on trucks shipping costs up when you do that as well,” Wetmore said.
It’s a 10 to 20% increase in their cost.
“Christmas ales are very popular in Cleveland, Ohio. That’s 20,000 cases of beer that was going to be in cans, that went into bottles,” he said.
