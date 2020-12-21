Bladen County Board of Education votes to allow high school teams to play basketball this season

“The high school AD’s and Superintendent discussed that the CDC notes that wearing a mask during strenuous, physical activity can make breathing more difficult. Additionally, sweat can make the mask wet, which impacts breathing and promote the growth of microorganisms. It is also important to note that people will react differently to physical activity while wearing a face-covering. Based on the current COVID protocols and scientific evidence, the AD’s and Superintendent collectively agreed that the high schools should not participate in basketball,” a press release from the schools read.